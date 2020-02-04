Coal production in North Dakota dropped 8 percent in 2019

(AP) — Coal production in North Dakota dropped 8% in 2019, compared to the prior year.

A trade group says the state’s five coal mines produced 27.2 million tons of lignite.

The Lignite Energy Council says the reduction was mainly due to major outages at various power plants and maintenance at the Great Plains Synfuels Plant.

The lower tonnage also resulted partially from electricity produced from other sources including natural gas, wind generation and the Garrison Dam, which put pressure on lignite-based power plants in the state.