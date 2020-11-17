Coronavirus
Coborn’s, Inc. ‘prioritizing’ availability of COVID-19 vaccinations in Cash Wise, Marketplace

Coborn’s, Inc., in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said in a press release it’s taking measures to prepare for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccination once it is approved and available for distribution, and will be prioritizing the vaccination in all Coborn’s, Cash Wise and Marketplace pharmacy locations.

Coborn’s, Inc. said because of the partnership, they will be able to offer the vaccine at no cost to patients.

“With a vaccination release forthcoming, we will share available information with all our customers and the communities we serve regarding timing and distribution once that detail is finalized and available,” said Dennis Host, Vice President of Marketing for Coborn’s, Inc.

Press-Release-Coborns-Partners-with-HHS-for-Covid-VaccinationsDownload

