NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Right now, deer hunters in North Dakota have until just after sunset on Sunday to fill their tags. But, many sportsmen around the state are already switching into ice fishing mode.

In the last two weeks, we’ve already seen several nights of single-digit and below zero temps, creating several inches of ice on lakes around the state.

North Dakota Game and Fish leaders say last year, just over 200,000 people bought a state fishing license.

And thanks to some spring snow and added runoff, anglers have around 450 lakes across North Dakota to try their luck this winter.

The tricky part will be access, after last week’s storm dropped over a foot of snow in many counties.

“Probably with the exception, it’s hard to believe in mid-November, with the exception of Devils Lake and Sakakawea, every one of our lakes are fully iced up or all iced up,” NDGF fisheries division chief Greg Power said. “That’s something we haven’t seen for a half dozen or more years.”

The Game and Fish also offers an interactive map of lakes on its website, just click on the ‘fishing and boating’ tab and then ‘where to fish’ to find a list where you can search by lake name, types of fish, and lakes and rivers within a mile radius of your hometown.