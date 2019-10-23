College GameDay in Brookings, SD: What to know

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University and Brookings will be on the national stage as ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to the Rushmore State for its weekly college football television show on Saturday morning.

Details are still being put together on logistics; we’ll update this story as information is confirmed.

What is College GameDay?

College GameDay is a college football pre-game show, which airs Saturday mornings on ESPN from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. CDT It is an 11-time Emmy Award-winning show hosted by Rece Davis along with analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and other ESPN contributors.

Where will the show’s set be at?

On Tuesday afternoon, SDSU officials announced College GameDay will broadcast from the College Green on the campus of South Dakota State University. The College Green is located north and east of the Coughlin Campanile in the southwest quadrant of campus.

Admission to the College Green will be free. More details about College GameDay’s show will continue to be released.

Along with College GameDay, Friday’s episode of College Football Live be broadcast at Campus Green. That show airs at 3:30 p.m. CDT on Friday. ESPN will have lawn games, giveaways and other activities at the College Green. Fans are encouraged to visit throughout the day.

The set will be built on Thursday and the hosts and on-air talent usually don’t arrive until Thursday.

Why is the show coming to Brookings?

College GameDay announces locations week to week. On Sunday, the show announced it picked Brookings, the site of Saturday’s FCS showdown between No. 1 North Dakota State and No. 3 South Dakota State. On Twitter, host Rece Davis said the College GameDay crew enjoys the rush of attending a new city and site. He called the Dakota Marker matchup a “huge rivalry game.” SDSU is the 73rd different school to host College GameDay and Brookings is the 87th different city to host. Other Midwest college towns including Ames, Iowa, and Lincoln, Nebraska, have hosted the show this year.

Can I go to the football game?

On Monday, officials with South Dakota State University announced the game at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium is sold out. Student ticket information is being released on Tuesday. The game is being broadcast on Midco Sports Network and streamed on ESPN+.

How to attend College GameDay show?

Information and logistics on how to attend the show is expected to be announced throughout the week leading up to Saturday. That includes guidelines for signs, which are a big part of the show. We want to see any signs you are working on; please send a photo to ushare@keloland.com and we’ll include it in an online slideshow.

Where is the latest information?

South Dakota State has created a page to release information. Official ESPN College GameDay t-shirts and other merchandise can be purchased at the University Bookstore on Wednesday, Oct. 23.