NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — By this time next month, thousands of young men and women will be ready to start college in North Dakota.

And in Monday’s KX in the Classroom, we’ll help you decide what to major in.

There are so many different occupations to choose from, which may make deciding on one seem overwhelming. But choosing a major doesn’t have to be tough — and sometimes, all it takes is a general bachelor’s degree to be eligible for many different jobs.

“We just live in a world right now where people can do lots of different jobs with lots of different degrees,” said U-Mary Associate Professor of English and Catholic Studies, Nathan Kilpatrick. “You need a bachelor’s degree to advance in the economy today, and that’s kind of the only rule, so you should study what you love. Study what is really interesting to you, and then you should pick up some job skills while you’re at college to help you then be hirable when you’re done.”

If you are looking at something that requires a specific degree, such as nursing or construction, professors say that you should take a look at the field before you get started.

Job shadow someone in the profession you’re considering or talk to someone in your potential major to help you make up your mind.

“My best advice is to talk to students who are currently in that major at that school, find out what drew them to it, what they like about it,” said U-Mary’s VP of Public Affairs, Rachael Brash. “Talk to the professors in that area, and talk to the admissions team. Find out what they have to say, they are very knowledgeable about all of the programs here at the University of Mary, and so they can provide some great insight as well.”

Don’t be too concerned if you still don’t know what you want to do by the time freshman year comes — professors say that’s okay, and in fact common among college entrants.

“Keep in mind that you don’t really know who you are yet,” Kilpatrick added. “Part of what college is there for is to help you figure out the kind of person you are and the kind of stuff you love. If you walk into a college completely unaware of what your major is going to be, that’s normal.”

Officials say that, even though you might not know exactly what to major in, you should go where you can afford to, and study what you love– the rest will work itself out over time.

