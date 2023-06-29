BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — While graduating high school is a great accomplishment, it may leave some graduates with questions on what to do next.

Going to college is known to be one of the ways to acquire additional knowledge and skills; however, some seniors who are interested may not know the right steps to take.

Maren Gerhardt of The Sylvan Learning Center provides all upcoming graduates with helpful tips that’ll allow them to get ready for the college or university planning process. She says preparing for college actually starts during the freshmen year.

“We know that in ninth grade, things get real in education,” explains Gerhardt. “You start to have a GPA, you start to have a class rank, you need to meet regularly with a guidance counselor to make sure that you’re setting yourself up for long-term success. Not only are there graduation requirements in North Dakota, but there are admission requirements at the university Level, so you want to make sure that you’re setting yourself up for success.”

According to Gerhardt, if you’re interested in going to a specific school, you need to take a look at their admission requirements such as their due dates, SAT and ACT scores, letters of recommendations, transcripts and more. She suggests that you begin working on applications at the start of your senior year and completing any necessary essays. Preparing early can set up you up for success and give you peace of mind. Once you’ve completed that, the fall is when things will start taking action.

“Fall of your senior year is when things get real,” Gerhardt notes. “You’ll have to start making decisions — where do I want to go, what do I want to study? My advice to parents, and I’m going through this with my own daughter, is what are the top three things that you want to study? What schools offer those potential majors so you can transfer if you need to, based off of your class load, and from there, go and visit those campuses.”

It may be hard to know exactly what you’d like to do for a career and there’s an option for those going through this who’d like to obtain a degree.

“There are ways that you can narrow what do I want to study, do I need to go to college for what I want to study, you know, based on the gifts and talents that I have, is this something that I need to study at the university level and the answer is yes for some, no for others. But there are a lot of two year options for students as well depending on what their gifts and talents are.”