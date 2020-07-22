Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Colleges await Gov. Burgum’s plan to reopen amid pandemic

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s 11 colleges and universities are awaiting Gov. Doug Burgum’s plans to reopen classes this fall amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Burgum was expected to release the guidance Wednesday, a week after he said K-12 schools may reopen this fall for face-to-face learning with precautions.

University system spokeswoman Billie Jo Lorius said all colleges and universities already have indicated they would reopen this fall.

The state Board of Higher Education has scheduled a meeting Thursday to discuss the governor’s directives.

The guidance comes as the number of deaths in the state approached triple-digits and a record number of hospitalizations. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Your best view of Comet NEOWISE is tonight

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/22

Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & hot

NDC JULY 22

Life Hacks: Hairspray

LIFE HACKS LIVE

Babe Ruth Baseball

Blu on Broadway Groundbreaking

Mandan Flickertails Baseball

Art of Fielding

Avoid Moving Scams

BPS Survey Results

Flood Project Update

Teachers & COVID-19

Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Open Cows

Students & COVID-19

Wanted: Vincy Bishop

'No Fair' Sale

Next for Bike Club

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss