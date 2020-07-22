Colleges await Gov. Burgum’s plan to reopen amid pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s 11 colleges and universities are awaiting Gov. Doug Burgum’s plans to reopen classes this fall amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Burgum was expected to release the guidance Wednesday, a week after he said K-12 schools may reopen this fall for face-to-face learning with precautions.

University system spokeswoman Billie Jo Lorius said all colleges and universities already have indicated they would reopen this fall.

The state Board of Higher Education has scheduled a meeting Thursday to discuss the governor’s directives.

The guidance comes as the number of deaths in the state approached triple-digits and a record number of hospitalizations.