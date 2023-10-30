NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The 2023 Name-A-Plow Contest has opened!

According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), North Dakotans are encouraged to submit name ideas for a snowplow in their home district.

The contest is open until Monday, November 20.

“Asking North Daktons to submit snowplow names is another fun way to get the public interested and engaged in being safe this winter,” said NDDOT deputy director for engineering, Matt Linneman. “We hope people submit their best names and then download the ND Roads app so they can be up to date on winter weather in their area. Making an effort to ‘know before you go’ will help keep our plow operators and other motorists safe this winter.”

Winners will be chosen shortly after the deadline, and those winners will have the chance to meet the operators and have their photo taken with the plow.

The rules include:

Appropriate and under 15 character names.

If multiple people submit a name, the entry that came in first will be the one considered.

Names can be submitted by a group but must have a contact name.

You can find more information here.