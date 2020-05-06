Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 6 new deaths and 57 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 5, bringing the statewide total to 1,323.

Five of the deaths were in Cass County. One was in Grand Forks County.

All had underlying health conditions.

With the exception of one man in his 50s, all the deaths involved people 90 or older.

582 people are considered recovered from the 1,323 positive cases. 31 total have died.

This means there are actually 710 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 5.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 5 (23) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (57).

32 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 5, up 1 from May 4. A total of 97 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

37 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than two-thirds of the counties in the state.

Cass County (686 cases) and Grand Forks County (271 cases) account for 72 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6"

Local businesses protest to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses protest to reopen"

Some crazy clouds explained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some crazy clouds explained"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/6"

Wednesday forecast: A nice warm up with mostly sunny skies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: A nice warm up with mostly sunny skies"

New Salem Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Golf"

Legacy Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Track and Field"

Teacher Appreciation Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Appreciation Day"

Sales Tax Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sales Tax Vote"

Impact Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impact Survey"

Long-term Care Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-term Care Cases"

NDHSCA Awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Awards"

Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Distance Learning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distance Learning"

Campsites Reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Campsites Reopen"

Event Venues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Event Venues"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"

Virtual Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Graduation"

Held in Ward Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Held in Ward Co"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge