Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 6 new deaths and 57 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 5, bringing the statewide total to 1,323.

Five of the deaths were in Cass County. One was in Grand Forks County.

All had underlying health conditions.

With the exception of one man in his 50s, all the deaths involved people 90 or older.

582 people are considered recovered from the 1,323 positive cases. 31 total have died.

This means there are actually 710 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 5.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 5 (23) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (57).

32 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 5, up 1 from May 4. A total of 97 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

37 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than two-thirds of the counties in the state.

Cass County (686 cases) and Grand Forks County (271 cases) account for 72 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.