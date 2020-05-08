Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 54 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 7, bringing the statewide total to 1,425.

Two new deaths were reported – a man in his 80s from Grand Forks County and a woman in her 80s from Cass County.

Both had underlying health conditions.

A total of 33 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The big news is the number of North Dakotans recovered from COVID-19. The health department reports 714 people are considered recovered from the 1,425 positive cases — a huge jump of 113 people from May 7.

This means there are actually 677 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 7.

It also means more than half of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 7 (113) is more than double the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (54).

33 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 7, down 2 from May 6. A total of 104 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

39 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or nearly three-quarters of the counties in the state.

Cass County (752 cases) and Grand Forks County (282 cases) account for 73 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.