Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 10, bringing the statewide total to 1,518.

One new death was reported – a man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 36 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 846 people are considered recovered from the 1,518 positive cases, an increase of 54 people from May 10.

This means there are actually 636 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 10.

It also means more than half of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 10 (54) is double the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (27).

34 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 10, up 5 from May 9. A total of 115 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

39 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or nearly three-quarters of the counties in the state.

Cass County (821 cases) and Grand Forks County (287 cases) account for 73 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

