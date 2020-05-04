Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Coronavirus
Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 3, bringing the statewide total to 1,225.

No new deaths were reported.

540 people are considered recovered from the 1,225 positive cases. 25 total have died.

This means there are actually 660 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 3.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 3 (23) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (34).

31 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 3, up 4 from May 2. A total of 94 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

36 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than two-thirds of the counties in the state.

Cass County (630 cases) and Grand Forks County (269 cases) account for 73 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

