Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 status in ND at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 3 deaths and 42 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 19, bringing the statewide total to 627.

189 people are considered recovered from the positive cases. 13 have died.

This means there are actually 425 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 19.

There were no new recoveries from COVID-19 reported for April 19.

17 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 19, out of a total of 53hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

32 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.