Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 status in ND at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 20, bringing the statewide total to 644.

214 people are considered recovered from the positive cases. 13 total have died.

This means there are actually 417 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 20.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 20 (25) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (18).

17 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 20, out of a total of 54 hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

32 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.