Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 status in ND at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 35 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 21, bringing the statewide total to 679.

1 new death has been reported, a Cass County man in his 40s.

229 people are considered recovered from the positive cases. 14 total have died.

This means there are actually 436 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 21.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 21 (15) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (35).

23 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 21, up 8 from April 20. A total of 62 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

33 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or well more than half of the counties in the state.

Cass County (274 cases) and Grand Forks County (154 cases) account for 63 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.