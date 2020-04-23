Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 status in ND at 3:30 p.m.

Live Now
Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 22, bringing the statewide total to 709.

1 new death has been reported, a woman in her 80s in Cass County.

269 people are considered recovered from the 709 positive cases. 14 total have died.

This means there are actually 426 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 22.

The good news — the number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 22 (40) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (32).

18 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 22, down 5 from April 21, another bit of good news. A total of 65 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

14 people have died as a result of COVID-19 as of April 22. 

33 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or well more than half of the counties in the state.

Cass County (290 cases) and Grand Forks County (162 cases) account for 64 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

