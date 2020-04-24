Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 status in ND at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 39 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 23, bringing the statewide total to 748.

No new deaths have been reported.

285 people are considered recovered from the 748 positive cases. 15 total have died.

This means there are actually 418 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 23.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 23 (16) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (39).

17 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 23, down 1 from April 22. A total of 67 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

33 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or well more than half of the counties in the state.

Cass County (318 cases) and Grand Forks County (170 cases) account for 65 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.