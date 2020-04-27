Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 status in ND at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 2 deaths and 75 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 26, bringing the statewide total to 942.

Both deaths were men in their 80s in Cass County with underlying health conditions.

350 people are considered recovered from the 942 positive cases. 19 total have died.

This means there are actually 573 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 26.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 26 (24) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (75).

23 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 26, up 5 from April 25. A total of 77 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

35 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or two-thirds of the counties in the state.

Cass County (431 cases) and Grand Forks County (231 cases) account for 70 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.