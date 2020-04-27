Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 status in ND at 3:30 p.m.

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 2 deaths and 75 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 26, bringing the statewide total to 942.

Both deaths were men in their 80s in Cass County with underlying health conditions.

350 people are considered recovered from the 942 positive cases. 19 total have died.

This means there are actually 573 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 26.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 26 (24) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (75).

23 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 26, up 5 from April 25. A total of 77 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

19 people have died as a result of COVID-19 since tracking began. 

35 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or two-thirds of the counties in the state.

Cass County (431 cases) and Grand Forks County (231 cases) account for 70 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/27"

TIPS AND TRICKS: SUGAR SCRUB

Thumbnail for the video titled "TIPS AND TRICKS: SUGAR SCRUB"

Monday forecast: Increasing clouds & warm temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Increasing clouds & warm temperatures"

Garden Mill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garden Mill"

Raising North Dakota: Parents and teachers adjust to new norm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Parents and teachers adjust to new norm"

Dickinson gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson gymnastics"

BSC ESports

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC ESports"

Driveway Concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Driveway Concert"

Seamstress Making Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seamstress Making Masks"

Fire Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Safety"

Other vaccines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Other vaccines"

Retirement Planning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retirement Planning"

Senior Living Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Living Testing"

Robert One Minute 4-26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-26"

Earnest Bell Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earnest Bell Basketball"

Broadway construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Broadway construction"

Law Firm and Restaurant show thanks to first responders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law Firm and Restaurant show thanks to first responders"

NDSU Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDSU Draft"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge