Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 status in ND at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing April 27, bringing the statewide total to 991.

No new deaths were reported.

409 people are considered recovered from the 991 positive cases. 19 total have died.

This means there are actually 563 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 27.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 27 (59) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (49).

25 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 27, up 2 from April 26. A total of 79 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

19 people have died as a result of COVID-19 since tracking began. 

35 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or two-thirds of the counties in the state.

Cass County (472 cases) and Grand Forks County (234 cases) account for 71 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

