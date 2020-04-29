Coronavirus
Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 status in ND at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The number of North Dakotans testing positive for COVID-19 has passed the 1,000 level.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 42 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing April 28, bringing the statewide total to 1,033.

No new deaths were reported.

437 people are considered recovered from the 1,033 positive cases. 19 total have died.

This means there are actually 577 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 28.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 28 (28) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (42).

28 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 28, up 3 from April 27. A total of 82 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

19 people have died as a result of COVID-19 since tracking began. 

35 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or two-thirds of the counties in the state.

Cass County (492 cases) and Grand Forks County (251 cases) account for 72 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

