Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 status in ND at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing April 29, bringing the statewide total to 1,067.

No new deaths were reported, for the third day in a row.

458 people are considered recovered from the 1,067 positive cases. 19 total have died.

This means there are actually 590 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 29.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 29 (21) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (34).

30 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 29, up 2 from April 28. A total of 85 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

35 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or two-thirds of the counties in the state.

Cass County (513 cases) and Grand Forks County (258 cases) account for 72 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.