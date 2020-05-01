Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 4 new deaths and 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing April 30, bringing the statewide total to 1,107.

The four deaths were all reported from Cass County, involving two women and two men. All were 70 or older and had underlying health conditions.

A total of 23 people have died as a result COVID-19 to date in North Dakota.

It was a somber way to close out the month for COVID-19 in the state. April was the month in which the coronavirus really took hold among North Dakotans.

According to state health department numbers, on April 1, there were only 159 total confirmed cases of COVID-19. Since then, the total cases have jumped seven-fold by the end of the month.

Similarly, there were 100 active cases in North Dakota on April 1. That has since gone up six-fold by the end of the month.

At the start of April, there were only 3 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

For April 30, 482 people are considered recovered from the 1,107 positive cases. 23 total have died.

This means there are actually 602 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 30.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 30 (24) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (40).

27 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 30, down 3 from April 29. A total of 86 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

36 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than two-thirds of the counties in the state.

Cass County (542 cases) and Grand Forks County (262 cases) account for 73 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.