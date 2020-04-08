Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 status in ND at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 7, bringing the statewide total to 251.

However, 98 people are reported recovered from COVID-19, meaning the actual number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 153.

16 people are currently hospitalized. A total of 34 have been in the hospital since the start of COVID-19 data tracking in the state.

4 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

28 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.

A total of 8,607 tests have been conducted to date, with 8,356 coming back negative for COVID-19.