Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 status in ND at 3:30 p.m.

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 7, bringing the statewide total to 251.

However, 98 people are reported recovered from COVID-19, meaning the actual number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 153.

16 people are currently hospitalized. A total of 34 have been in the hospital since the start of COVID-19 data tracking in the state.

4 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

28 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.

A total of 8,607 tests have been conducted to date, with 8,356 coming back negative for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/8"

Could we see one of the coldest Easter Sundays in 20 Years?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Could we see one of the coldest Easter Sundays in 20 Years?"

KX WORK FROM HOME

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX WORK FROM HOME"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/8"

A cold & windy Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "A cold & windy Wednesday"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Softball"

Trinity Health Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health Update"

BSC All American

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC All American"

Food Stamp Delivery Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Stamp Delivery Issues"

Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Road Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Work"

Weather and COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather and COVID-19"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/7"

Surprise Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surprise Birthday"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Berthold Essentials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Essentials"

Trimlight Gender Reveal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trimlight Gender Reveal"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/7"

Tuesday is the last really warm day for a while

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday is the last really warm day for a while"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge