Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 status in ND at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

A fifth person in North Dakota has died as a result of COVID-19.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, it was a man in his 60s from Stark County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread

The department Thursday morning has also confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 8, bringing the statewide total to 269.

101 people are considered recovered from the 269 positive cases.

This means there are actually 168 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 8.

14 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 8, out of a total of 34 hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

5 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

29 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.

A total of 8,990 tests have been conducted to date, with 8,721 coming back negative for COVID-19.

