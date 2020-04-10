Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 status in ND at 3:30 p.m.

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 9 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 9, bringing the statewide total to 278.

It is one of the lowest daily positives in several days. Out of 618 tests conducted Thursday, the 9 positives represent just barely 1.5 percent.

105 people are considered recovered from the 278 positive cases.

This means there are actually 173 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 9.

13 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 9, out of a total of 36 hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

6 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

A total of 9,608 tests have been conducted to date, with 9,330 coming back negative for COVID-19.

30 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/10"

A warm Friday with a colder Easter weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "A warm Friday with a colder Easter weekend"

PREGNANCY CORONA

Thumbnail for the video titled "PREGNANCY CORONA"

Girls Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Tennis"

Small Business Loans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business Loans"

Golf Courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Courses"

CHI Williston Virtual Visits

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Williston Virtual Visits"

Thursday, April 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prom"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9"

Drive Up Notary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive Up Notary"

PAs Terminated

Thumbnail for the video titled "PAs Terminated"

Mandan Officers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Officers"

Escape Point Makes PPE

Thumbnail for the video titled "Escape Point Makes PPE"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/9"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge