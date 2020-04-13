Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 status in ND at 3:30 p.m.

Coronavirus
Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 12, bringing the statewide total to 331.

127 people are considered recovered from the 331 positive cases.

This means there are actually 204 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 12.

13 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 12, out of a total of 40 hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

8 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

31 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.

A total of 10,781 tests have been conducted to date, with 10,450 coming back negative for COVID-19.

