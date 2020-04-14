Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 status in ND at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 13, bringing the statewide total to 341.

138 people are considered recovered from the 341 positive cases.

This means there are actually 203 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 13.

More people were reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 13 (11) than there were new cases (10).

13 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 13, out of a total of 42 hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

9 people have died as a result of COVID-19.