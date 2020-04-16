Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 status in ND at 4:00 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 4:00 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 28 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 15, bringing the statewide total to 393.

163 people are considered recovered from the 393 positive cases.

This means there are actually 230 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 15.

The number of new COVID-19 cases (28) outpaced the number of COVID-19 recoveries (21) reported on April 15.

14 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 15, out of a total of 45 hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

9 people have died as a result of COVID-19 as of April 15.

31 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.