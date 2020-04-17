Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 status in ND at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 46 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 16, bringing the statewide total to 439.

It’s the largest number yet of positive cases reported in one day of testing.

172 people are considered recovered from the 439 positive cases. Nine have died.

This means there are actually 258 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 16.

The number of new COVID-19 cases (46) outpaced the number of COVID-19 recoveries (9) reported on April 16.

16 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 16, out of a total of 47 hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

31 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.