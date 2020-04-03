Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 status in ND at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum, starting 30 minutes earlier than usual today, will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota from tests conducted April 2, bringing the statewide total to 173.

A total of 29 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

3 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

55 people are considered recovered in the state from the 173 positive cases.

25 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19.