Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 status in ND at 3:30 p.m.

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 5, bringing the statewide total to 225.

A total of 32 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

3 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

74 people are considered recovered in the state from the 225 positive cases.

26 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

A total of 7,213 tests have been conducted to date.