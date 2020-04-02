Coming up: Gov. Burgum to address COVID-19 status in ND at 4:00 p.m.

Live Now
Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19, other topics
Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 4:00 p.m. today to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota. He will be joined by Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and North Dakota Community Foundation (NDCF) President and CEO Kevin Dvorak.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota from tests conducted between 3:00 p.m. and midnight, April 1, bringing the statewide total to 159.

A total of 28 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

3 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

43 people are considered recovered in the state from the 159 positive cases.

23 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

