NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — September is right around the corner, and hunting for upland game will open soon.

According to the Game and Fish, the season opens for sharp-tailed grouse, Hungarian partridge, and ruffed grouse on September 9.

After that, the two-day youth pheasant season for licensed residents and nonresidents 15 and younger will open on September 30.

Shooting hours start a half hour before sunrise to sunset.

Sharptails, ruffed grouse, and partridge have a daily limit of three and a possession limit of 12. For youth, it’s also three birds, but a possession limit of six.

All hunters need to have a general game and habitat license, and hunters over the age of 16 also need a small game license.

Available on the season opener will be the grouse and partridge North Dakota OUTDOORS August-September issue for the outlook on the hunting season.

Hunters are encouraged to keep up with the daily rural fire danger index.

County governments also have the authority to adopt penalties for violations of restrictions related to burning bans. The restrictions will apply regardless of the fair index and will stay in place until each commission cancels the ban.