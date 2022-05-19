BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Gaming Commission endorsed a rule change that creates a moratorium on electronic pull-tab machines at gas stations and liquor, grocery and convenience stores.

The commission voted Thursday to alter the definition of a bar to make clear where the games that mimic slot machines will be allowed.

Lawmakers are expected to address the issue when the Legislature reconvenes next year.

Attorney General Drew warned commissioners that without an immediate definition change, North Dakota would see an explosion of the Las Vegas-style machines and not enough regulators to keep tabs on them.