NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to IBIS World, the largest industries by revenue in North Dakota are corn, wheat & soybean wholesaling, oil drilling & gas extraction, and grocery wholesaling, which generated over $ 30 billion for North Dakota in 2022.

And our GDP continues to grow.

Josh Teigen, Commissioner of Commerce, says to rise to over 12% in the first quarter is almost unheard of.

And he predicts only positive things will come for our state.

“I would not be shocked to see big numbers like that for years into the future because North Dakota’s economy historically has been a production economy. That means we produce commodities whether those are energy or ag commodities and then we largely export them out of the state,” said Teigen

Teigen says the state is quickly working towards a 0% income tax, which is a good incentive to get businesses to invest in North Dakota.