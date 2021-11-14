Commissioners asked to end deer bow hunting program in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Commissioners in North Dakota’s largest city are being asked to consider ending a wildlife management program that allows bow hunters to kill deer within city limits.

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibloski says a recent study shows that harvest rates are low, the plan is no longer effective and it has created a public safety threat.

Zibloski says he will ask the commission at Monday’s meeting to eliminate the program.

The hunt started more than 15 years ago in several city parks along the Red River after complaints over the growing number of deer in the city.

Zibloski says that the hunt is time-consuming for the officers who manage it.