NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — With the opioid epidemic gaining prevalence nationwide, North Dakota is doing what it can to stop it in its tracks. And that includes within our legislature.

This past legislative session, a committee headed by Lieutenant Governor Tammy Miller was given $8 million to address opioid misuse in our state.

Now, they’re receiving input from community members throughout the state to decide how to put the money to use.

Officials say that this meeting will help send funding to the areas of greatest need.

“We’ve already had a lot of strategies that we’ve been implementing in this state — just in one year period, we saw over a thousand reversals just using Narcan, so it’s important to note that there’s a lot of work already happening, we recognize local community efforts,” said Pamela Sagness, the executive director for the Behavioral Health Division at the Department of Health and Human Services. “This is an opportunity for us to really enhance or fill gaps, so we’re excited to hear today from the different groups, organizations, and family members on how we can continue to address this issue.”

The Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee will meet at the capitol on August 28 to discuss the results of the meeting.