Companies interested in buying Coal Creek power station

(AP) — The director of the North Dakota Transmission Authority says there are at least two companies interested in acquiring the McLean County power plant and the line that runs to Minnesota.

The current owner, Great River Energy, intends to close the plant in 2022 unless a buyer can be found, a sale that state officials are helping facilitate.

The authority’s director, John Weeda, told state lawmakers Tuesday plans for the Coal Creek Station include building a system to capture carbon emissions from the plant, as well as constructing energy storage infrastructure and wind farms in the area, a potential $2 billion investment.