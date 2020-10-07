Companies interested in buying Coal Creek power station

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — The director of the North Dakota Transmission Authority says there are at least two companies interested in acquiring the McLean County power plant and the line that runs to Minnesota.

The current owner, Great River Energy, intends to close the plant in 2022 unless a buyer can be found, a sale that state officials are helping facilitate.

The authority’s director, John Weeda, told state lawmakers Tuesday plans for the Coal Creek Station include building a system to capture carbon emissions from the plant, as well as constructing energy storage infrastructure and wind farms in the area, a potential $2 billion investment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

There may be an optimal weather scenario for the spread of COVID-19

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/7

Wednesday's Forecast: Cooler with less wind

Horse Therapy

NDC OCT 7

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

State Soccer

Election Day Changes

State Girl's Golf

Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/6

Insurance Changes

Emmons Mask Mandate

City Buildings Mask Mandate

Kollock Initial

ATW Elbowoods Basketball

ATW Surrey Standout Athlete

ATW Dale Lennon Interview

Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss