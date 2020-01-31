Company fined for ND well site blowout, inspection violations

(AP) — North Dakota regulators have ordered an oilfield services company to pay a $1 million penalty for a saltwater spill last summer and other violations.

The settlement was reached following an Aug. 25 blowout at a saltwater disposal well owned by Henry Hill Oil Services, which is based in nearby Williston.

The blowout spilled 250 barrels or 10,500 gallons of brine.

Regulators say the company failed to immediately report the blowout, didn’t pressure test the equipment designed to prevent blowouts and didn’t adequately clean up the spill.

The company declined to comment.