MOBILE, A.L. (KXNET) — Thursday marks the start of the live showcases for Amy Hong, a Fargo, North Dakota teen competing in the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals.

Hong, along with 49 other state representatives, has been in Mobile for the past two weeks participating in community activities and preparing for the national scholarship competition.

The program’s evaluation process includes scholastics, interviews, fitness, talent and self-expression.

During the preliminary competitions Thursday and Friday, each participant will compete in the categories of self-expression, fitness and talent.

Hong has completed an individual interview with a panel of five judges and her scholastic performance has been scored through an evaluation process of her high school academic record and standardized test scores.

On Saturday, eight finalists will be selected from the group of 50 young women and will compete for the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022.

Over the three-night event, all 50 will compete for a share of over $150,000 in total cash scholarships.

“The power of our youth is strong, and these 50 state representatives are the embodiment of that,” said Kendra Haskins, executive director of Distinguished Young Women, in a press release. “We are excited to highlight Distinguished Young Women this weekend by highlighting these participants and celebrating the thousands of others who have been impacted by this incredible program throughout the year.”

For her talent presentation, Hong will perform “Vieuxtemps Concerto No. 5” on the violin.

Hong is a 2022 graduate of South High School and the daughter of Yongtao Hong and YangYang.

About Distinguished Young Women

Founded in 1958 Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. Its mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, connecting them with a nationwide network of women, developing their self-confidence and participating in our Life Skills Workshops that prepare them for success after high school.

Ticket and live webcast information can be found at the Distinguished Young Women’s website.