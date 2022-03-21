Bismarck State College is hosting this year’s North Dakota Water Quality Monitoring Conference, where over 90 professionals, experts, speakers and sponsors will meet to discuss how to keep North Dakota’s water quality high.

The conference allows its participants to network and discuss issues from all across North Dakota with fellow farmers, researchers and businesses, making it a great way to connect them with the rest of the state, as well as understand the concerns of others around them.

The types of water analyzed and discussed at these meetings include that from rivers, lakes and even under our feet.

So with that discussion on the table, how is North Dakota’s water quality?

According to Watershed Management Program’s Aaron Larsen, it’s actually pretty good.

“Overall,” Larsen said, “I would say the water quality is good, for a sparsely populated state. “

Our quality may be nice, but, of course, there’s nothing wrong with trying to improve it even further.

Over the course of the three-day conference, the parties involved will discuss new ways of treating, cleaning and using North Dakota’s water that are better at maintaining its high quality.

The event is open from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday and ends at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Interested members of the public are welcome to attend.