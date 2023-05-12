NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — From Dickinson State to BSC to Minot State to Williston State, pomp and circumstance was heard in all corners of North Dakota.

Right now, the Class of 2023 is ready to use their newly earned degrees and explore what North Dakota has to offer.

United Tribes Technical College also celebrated its graduates at the Bismarck Event Center on Friday. According to the organization, Prosperity for America, a bachelor’s degree is still a benefit in many sectors of the U.S. corporate market.

Graduates from colleges typically make more money than non-graduates, and they are also more likely to find employment in the first place.

In North Dakota, with our workforce shortage, graduates say they have a chance to explore so many career options or go back for more schooling.

“I studied and received my associate degree in criminal justice. After this, I am planning to go to ASU in Phoenix and get my bachelor’s degree in criminal justice,” said Amaya Ramsey, UTTC graduate in the Criminal Justice Program.

When it comes to college affordability, North Dakota schools are a great option for both in-state and out-of-state students. Collegetuitioncompare.com lists our state as one of the best values for both, especially out-of-state students.

Students say it gives them the option to really study anything they want and represent their hometowns, families, and communities the best they can.

“My family is very proud; I am the oldest sibling. I plan to come back to continue my education to get a bachelor’s degree at UTTC,” said Summer Sherwood, who earned her associate degree in Sustainable Agriculture & Food Systems.

