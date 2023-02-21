(KXNET) — Congressman Kelly Armstrong dropped by the Capitol to address both the Senate and House to speak about his work in Washington D.C. on behalf of North Dakota.

One of the major topics he addressed is fentanyl.

According to Armstrong, fentanyl is being made by the cartels, and then carried to the United States from the Mexican Border.

The substance can be deadly and is killing North Dakotans, and others across the country, every year.

“I don’t care how it’s getting across the border,” said Armstrong. “I know it’s being made by cartels, and it’s killing people in Bismarck, Grand Forks, Fargo, Dickinson, and in every community across the country.”

Armstrong says the cartel follows the path with the least resistance, and that the United States has to do a better job controlling what passes through the border to our homeland.