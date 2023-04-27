NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The USDA announced that $20 million in funding is available to deliver broadband technical assistance for rural communities.

The Broadband Technical Assistance program supports projects that identify, plan, and deliver broadband services. It also helps manage broadband facilities to make sure you’re online and staying online.

Applicants that are eligible to apply include federally recognized tribes, state and local government, colleges, and more in our state.

“All the stakeholders are in place to really make North Dakota a place that connects all of our rural residents to the entire world. There’s no reason given the opportunities that we have and the funding being made available to support these kinds of projects, that we can’t ensure that all North Dakotans are connected to where what they want to be connected across the world,” said Erin Oban, the North Dakota director for the USDA Rural Development.

The application window is currently open and applications are due by June 20.