NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The time to highlight the importance that tourism and travel have in our economy is here. Governor Doug Burgum has proclaimed May 7 through the 13 as Tourism Week here in North Dakota.

According to Sara Otte Coleman, the director of the state’s Tourism and Marketing Division, North Dakota visitors spent nearly $3 billion in 2021.

In addition to the economic boost it provides, tourism also grows the state’s workforce with 76% of new residents saying they visited before moving here. And even as a resident of the state, there are ways you can contribute to the state’s tourism industry by exploring other parts of ND.

“The guide this year is full of itineraries and great ideas on ways to explore the state,” said Coleman. “You can look at it thematically, or you can look at it like a route if you want to do I-29, or if you want to do a western North Dakota tour. And then it would suggest different things to see and do across the state.”

If you’re looking to plan your next excursion in the state, the ND Tourism Department publishes guides and maps that can help. These are available online using this link.