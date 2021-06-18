Consortium, loan announced for Fargo flood project

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Three cranes are in place to help workers with construction of a water control structure southwest of Fargo, N.D., on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The inlet is part of a 30-mile Red River diversion project that will likely cost $3 billion by the time it’s finished in 2027 or 2028. It will be funded by a public-private partnership that officials believe could be a model for big infrastructure projects elsewhere. (AP Photo by David Kolpack)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A $2.75 billion project aimed at protecting Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota, from chronic flooding is gaining ground.

It’s getting a $569 million loan from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Also, local officials have picked an international consortium to build and provide some up-front capital for a key piece that involves diverting Red River floodwaters through a 30-mile channel.

Officials say the public-private partnership for the project is a first for the Corps.

They say it could be a model for big infrastructure projects elsewhere.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney called the announcements important milestones in protecting North Dakota’s largest city from flooding.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News