Consortium, loan announced for Fargo flood project

Three cranes are in place to help workers with construction of a water control structure southwest of Fargo, N.D., on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The inlet is part of a 30-mile Red River diversion project that will likely cost $3 billion by the time it’s finished in 2027 or 2028. It will be funded by a public-private partnership that officials believe could be a model for big infrastructure projects elsewhere. (AP Photo by David Kolpack)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A $2.75 billion project aimed at protecting Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota, from chronic flooding is gaining ground.

It’s getting a $569 million loan from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Also, local officials have picked an international consortium to build and provide some up-front capital for a key piece that involves diverting Red River floodwaters through a 30-mile channel.

Officials say the public-private partnership for the project is a first for the Corps.

They say it could be a model for big infrastructure projects elsewhere.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney called the announcements important milestones in protecting North Dakota’s largest city from flooding.