School is out, the weather is warming up, and you know what that means: it’s construction season.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation kicked off the season by reminding drivers that they need to be safe in construction zones.

This year, the state will be spending nearly $500 million to enhance and repair the state’s highway system.

With this much construction scheduled to take place, drivers can expect some delays this summer. The DOT and the companies performing the work are encouraging motorists to slow down, follow signage and stay alert, not only in construction zones but everywhere they drive.

“Since our construction season in North Dakota is so short, as you travel this summer you will encounter construction. But remember, construction means progress; it means improvement. For us, it really isn’t about the fines. It’s about paying attention and partnering with us so that we make sure that everyone gets home,” NDDOT Director Bill Panos.

The Department of Transportation also reminds motorists to plan ahead and find out about delays and work zones by checking the DOT’s interactive traffic map on its website or by calling 511 for the latest road information.