NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Disasters across the country often force people to rebuild their lives, and the rebuilding process is anything but easy. And it’s then that fraud often happens –especially when it comes to contractor fraud. That’s why Governor Doug Burgum proclaimed May 22 through 26 as Contractor Fraud Awareness Week.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, in 2019, insurers paid $92 billion in catastrophe losses — and around $9.2 billion of that money was lost to post-disaster fraud.

The state of North Dakota now seeks to crack down on contractor fraud, and they’re in the process of creating prevention steps to do so. Here are some tips to help you avoid falling victim to contractor scams:

Be wary of anyone knocking on your door offering unsolicited repairs to your home.

Be suspicious of contractors who try to rush you, especially on non-emergency or temporary repairs.

Be on the lookout for change order fraud, when a corrupt contractor submits fraudulent change orders to increase the work price or improperly extend a contract without your permission.

Do not believe a contractor who says they are supported by the government. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) does not endorse individual contractors or loan companies.

Be selective in choosing a contractor. Consider recommendations from trustworthy sources, such as family, friends, and neighbors, or search online.

Get at least three written estimates for the work and compare bids. Check credentials with the Better Business Bureau or state attorney general’s office to see if the contractors have any outstanding complaints.

Always have a written, detailed contract that states everything the contractor will do, including prices for labor and materials, clean-up procedures, and estimated start and finish dates.

Never sign a contract with blank spaces. A bad contractor could alter after they receive your signature.

Never pay for work upfront. Always inspect the work and make sure you’re satisfied before you pay. Most contractors will require a reasonable down payment to start but do not pay anything until you have a written contract.

Avoid paying with cash. Use a check or credit card instead. This creates a record of your payments to the contractor.