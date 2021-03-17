Controlled burn removes last building at historic stockyards

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The last remaining building at what was once considered one of the major stockyards in the Midwest has been burned and bulldozed.

A contractor on Wednesday conducted a controlled burn of the livestock building at the site of the operation that began as West Fargo Union Stockyards. The West Fargo Fire Department stood by as a precaution.

City historians say the stockyards opened in 1935 and by the 1970s was the 10th largest livestock market in the United States.

The adjoining meatpacking plant closed its doors in 1999. The stockyards remained open until last year and the property was sold to a developer.

