Cooling Assistance Available as Temperatures Rise

As temperatures continue to rise, two state agencies want to remind people that cooling assistance is available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The program helps senior citizens and those with certain medical conditions get access to or fix air conditioning units, or to purchase fans at low or no cost.

Last summer the program helped 287 households.

All program information can be located at this link, http://www.nd.gov/dhs/services/financialhelp/energyassist.html

Or, if you need help completing and submitting an application, contact Community Options at 800-823-2417 ext. 158 or their county social service office before Sept. 30, 2019 to apply.